More than 2.5 ml travelers crossed Romania's border these winter holidays

Over 2.5 million travelers were cleared at Romania's border checkpoints during these winter holidays (December 20 - January 3), the Border Police informs in a Friday statement.

According to the cited source, approximately 2,540,000 people crossed the country's border in the reporting period - 1,180,000 on the outbound and 1,360,000 on the inbound, and as many as 573,000 vehicles passed through the checkpoints; border traffic is about 14 percent higher compared to the same period of the previous year.

The western border checkpoints were the busiest, with about 941,000 travelers registered, followed by airport checkpoints - with 734,000 people, as well as the checkpoints at the border with the Republic of Moldova - 385,000 persons.

The "Henri Coanda" Airport border checkpoint tops the list, with a reported traffic of approximately 473,000 travelers, followed by the Nadlac II border checkpoint with over 361,000 persons and Bors - with 231,000-plus people. Albita was the busiest crossing at the border with the Republic of Moldova, while at the border with Bulgaria, the Giurgiu border checkpoint saw the highest traffic flows.

With passenger and vehicle traffic expected to increase in the following hours at the western border of the country, as the Romanians return to their foreign residences, the Border Police advises the travelers to use all the border checkpoints on the Romanian-Hungarian border where there are 11 vehicle crossing points and a total of 58/53 control lanes on the outbound and inbound.

The Border Police General Inspectorate also mentions that the 'Traffic Online' application that presents the average waiting times at border checkpoints for international traffic is available on the institution's website, and that various aspects of the way the border control has been carried out can be reported at the phone number 021.9590.

AGERPRES