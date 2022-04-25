 
     
More than 4,000 firefighter interventions during Easter mini-holiday

There have been 4,058 firefighter interventions in the last three days, most of them for providing qualified first aid, spokesman for the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), Major Adrian Marin said on Monday.

"More than 5,000 firefighters were on duty daily during the Easter mini-holiday, responding to a combined 4,058 emergencies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; first aid response missions accounted for over 80 percent of the interventions. There have been also 270 fire responses, 17 traffic accident extrication cases, as well as another 472 community protection missions. As many as 3,326 people were given medical assistance by Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service crews, and another 60 were rescued from fires or other special situations," said the IGSU representative, who concluded by advising particular caution with lit candles or votive lights that are tradition during this time.

