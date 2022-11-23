More than half of active enterprises have market services as their main activity

More than 50pct of the total number of active enterprises, respectively 50.1pct, had market services as their main activity, which sector also scored the highest average number of employees, representing 36.8pct of the total, according to a press release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

In 2021, the average number of employees increased by 1.2pct compared to 2020. Enterprises in the market services sector had the largest share in terms of the average number of employees (36.8pct), followed by enterprises in industry (30.8pct), told Agerpres.

According to the INS data, the average size of an enterprise in industry was about 21 employees, while in trade it was about 5 employees.

Compared to 2020, the total number of enterprises increased by 4.7pct. At the end of 2021, the industry sector totaled 61,255 enterprises, respectively 9.8pct of the total number of active enterprises in the economic field (industry, constructions, trade and market services).

The largest share was held by the active enterprises within the market services sector, respectively 50.1pct.

The structure of gross investments within the sectors of economic activity is as follows: industry 33.7pct, market services 30.5pct, constructions 20.7pct, and trade 15.1pct.

Regarding the turnover, the largest share was held by the enterprises with trade as their main activity (41.3pct), the construction enterprises owning only 7.2pct of the total turnover.

The gross result of the exercise saw positive values (profit) in all four sectors of economic activity, market services and trade registering more than 60pct of the gross result value.

The gross value added at factor cost was seen in 2021, accounting for 34.1pct in market services, 31.8pct in industry, 25.1pct in trade and 9pct in constructions.