Mosteanu (USR PLUS) about contesting signatures on censure motion: All just smoke screen

The spokesperson of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS), Ionut Mosteanu, believes that the contesting of the signatures on the censure motion is just "a smoke screen."

In a press conference on Monday at the Chamber of Deputies, he claimed that the authenticity of signatures can only be contested by the signer and recalled that, in the past year, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, handwritten signatures were accepted several times, when scanned by MPs supporting several legislative initiatives.

Mosteanu expressed his hope that during the meeting at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, which is to take place at 12:30, v will ask Prime Minister Florin Citu to "take a step back".

He reproached the representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for discussing alternative motions instead of showing up for the meeting of the Joint Standing Bureaus of the two Chambers