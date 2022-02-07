MP Orban: Time for gov't to lift state of alert restrictions, once 5th pandemic wave is over

Deputy Ludovic Orban argues that it's time for the government "to lift the restrictions imposed under the state of alert, once we are over the 5th COVID-19 pandemic wave".

"Increasingly more countries decide, or are about to decide to cancel health protection measures that restrict the rights and freedoms of their citizens. It's time for Romania to do the same. Freedom also implies individual responsibility. It's time for the government to show its confidence in our citizens, in their sense of responsibility, and cancel the restrictions imposed under the state of alert, once the 5th wave is over," Orban wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He goes on to remark that "two years have passed (...) with restrictive measures, with information or disinformation campaigns, with more or less successful attempts to stop the transmission of the virus, with attempts to find vaccines, treatments".

"It's time for us to return to normal life. To treat the virus like any other virus. We already know almost everything there is to know about COVID-19. We know how it spreads. We know how to protect ourselves. We know what risks it poses. We can get vaccinated for free, or we can strengthen our immune system if we don't want to get vaccinated. How we relate to the virus is already a personal matter," the former Liberal leader wrote.