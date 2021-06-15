MP Sarmas: For the digital transformation of Romania we need a deeply digitally transformed business community

For the digital transformation of Romania, we need a deeply digitally transformed business community, said on Tuesday Sabin Sarmas, chairman of the Information and Communications Technology Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, adding that it is essential for Romania to have 5G tender this year.

"For the digital transformation of Romania, we need a deeply digitally transformed business community and, regretfully, we have not sped up enough digital transformation programmes or an SME digital transformation programme that we started last year. I hope, and from what I know, from what I have seen, the project will find its place in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) because we have not only a state that does not have e-government solutions at the highest level, but we also have many companies hurting - SMEs in particular. As a support to all these things mentioned above, except for digital skills comes 5G, as an infrastructure for everything that means the fourth industrial revolution and digital transformation itself. It is a subject that I do not want to avoid, especially since we have a 5G law promulgated after a lot of debate, after a lot of effort from many state institutions on the governmental and parliamentary spectrum. I am glad that we have the law. We have one more step: we need the communications code and we can have the 5G auction," Sarmas told the third edition of the Digital Romania Forum.

According to him, it is essential that the 5G auction take place this year, "especially because we can talk about an acceleration of the process of implementing 5G infrastructure in Romania."

"5G is a technology that will create the premises for truly smart cities, another sort of healthcare services and examples can continue. We must be one of the first countries and we stick to this goal of having a solid 5G infrastructure," added Sarmas.