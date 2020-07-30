National Committee for Emergency Situations to adopt decision on private events at terraces

The National Committee for Emergency Situations will adopt a decision on the organization of private events at terraces, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday."We will analyze in the National Committee for Emergency Situations and we will decide on this topic, today, at the latest tomorrow. We are waiting for the decision proposal, it is the support group that is preparing the decision, we are analyzing it, we are consulting other specialists. This evening or tomorrow we will make a decision," Prime Minister Orban said in Medias.
The limitation of the terraces' opening hours is to be decided by the National Committee for Emergency Situations, either at the proposal of the County Committees for emergency situations, or at the proposal of the Technical-Scientific Support Group for those localities, counties, where there is a high level of virus spread, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday.