National Council of Small and Medium Private Enterprises organizes on Tuesday press conference on PNRR

The National Council of Small and Medium Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR) organizes on Tuesday a press conference in which the president of the organization, Florin Jianu, will analyze the way in which the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) backs small and medium-sized enterprises.

Another topic of the event is the support provided to the tourism sector through PNRR, to which the coordinator of the Coalition for the Development of Romania, Dragos Anastasiu, will refer.

Also, the situation of Romanian companies in the first months of 2021 will be presented by the Secretary General of CNIPMMR, Sterica Fudulea.

A final topic to be addressed at Tuesday's conference is the establishment of the National Sports Employers' Association (PNOS), a topic that will be presented by PNOS President Virgil Stanescu.

