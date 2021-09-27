National Cyber Security Directorate okayed to replace CERT-RO

The Romanian government has approved the establishment of the National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC), a strategic project for the country, to which 20 key institutions have contributed, according to the CERT-RO national cyber security and incident response team.

The new agency will replace CERT-RO and will have more responsibilities adjusted for the demands of a world in a constant state of flux. DNSC will take over the staff, infrastructure and duties of CERT-RO, which outdated structure and operation no longer matches the latest cyberspace developments.

"On Wednesday, September 22, during a government sitting at the Government House, the government emergency ordinance on the establishment of the National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) was approved. Ordinance 104 was published in the Official Journal on September 24, 2021. Establishing DNSC is a strategic project for Romania, to which a number of 20 key institutions involved in this initiative have contributed, and the project has received strong support from the prime minister, the government of Romania and the Supreme Council for National Defence ( CSAT). European developments, the complexity of changes in the cyberspace and the intensification of online activity, boosted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, have highlighted the need to create a new agency that would provide the necessary performance nationwide," according to CERT-RO.

The directorate is designed as a large-scale civilian institution, capable of soon becoming an internationally and nationally recognised centre of excellence.

DNSC will also play an important role in implementing Romania's new National Cyber Security Strategy and in securing Romania's compliance with its international commitments, including those related to the implementation of the EU Cyber Security Strategy, the NIS Directive and NIS 2.0, while being a European cybersecurity industrial, technology and research competence centre (ECCC).

The National Cyber Security Directorate will be responsible for reforming and improving the civilian cyber security resources; cultivating and preserving cyber security human resources; attracting cybersecurity specialists for being an attractive agency both in terms of professional challenges and in terms of the salary package; creating and supporting a new cybersecurity ecosystem in which key actors from the the public and the private sectors and academia will collaborate.

In addition, it will promote an appropriate culture and determination as a civilian leader in cybersecurity in Romania, make a consistent contribution to cyber crisis management at national and EU level, as well as creating a modern institutional design and legislative basis surpassing the level of existing institutional constructions in other member states of the European Union.

It will also seek to create a real and sustainable partnership with the private sector and will contribute to Romania's significant efforts and role in the field of cyber security being acknowledged, Agerpres informs.