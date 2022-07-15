NATO Battle Group Commander: Mission to contribute to deterrence, we are ready to defend, if neccessary

Colonel Christophe Degand, Commander of the NATO Battle Group in our country, led by France as a framework-nation, declared on Thursday that his battalion's main mission is deterrence, but it is ready for "anything".

He took part in the Bastille Day reception, hosted by the diplomatic mission in Bucharest. He mentioned that some of the group's military are stationed in Cincu, and others in the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base."The mission is to contribute to the deterrence and defence of Europe's eastern border. We were warmly welcomed here and all the activities that we have along our Romanian colleagues show their training. Romanians support us," said Degand.He said that the battalion is ready for "anything"."We are here to help with the deterrence of any attack, but, if needed, we are ready to defend. That is our mission. We are ready for anything. We are intensively training with our Romanian and NATO partners," Degand specified.Lieutenant-colonel Clement, who is part of the Engineer Battalion that is building the base for the Battle Group's soldiers, at the Cincu base, declared that the works, which should be finished by winter, are on track. The base will host approximately 1,000 soldiers "for the battalion to be consolidated on the Eastern Flank"."We don't have much time, but the works are going according to schedule. The French, Dutch, Belgians and Romanians are helping us be on track and everything is alright until now," he said, adding that the place where the construction is taking place, in the middle of the mountains, has a "fantastic view".Another soldier from the same battalion said that his challenges were the cold and mud around the construction site, despite the fact that they were dispatched in the month of May, when he was expecting warm weather.Several French servicemen dispatched in our country took part in the Bastille Day reception.France is present with over 750 soldiers in our country. They are divided into three detachments, the most visible one being the NATO Battle Group, with its headquarters in Cincu. For the moment, some of the servicemen are in Cincu and others, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu base. Roughly 360 soldiers are French, joined by Belgians, and Dutch soldiers as of August.Next is the detachment that is handling the ground-to-air defense system, MAMBA, deployed in Capu Midia, with approximately 100 French soldiers, also under NATO command. The third detachment, a multinational unit, consists of technical staff, 150 French, 60 Dutch, 30 Romanian engineers and as of August 50 Belgians will join them. This detachment is led by France as framework-nation and they are building the camp in Cincu for hosting and lodging the Battle Group. He added that as of November the battle group will be at Cincu in full group, once the works for the military base are completed.