NATO Square name to be assigned to space situated at intersection of Izvor with Nicolae D. Staicovici streets

The name of "NATO Square" will be assigned to the public space situated at the intersection between Izvor street with Nicolae D. Staicovici street (District 5), according to a project adopted on Tuesday by the General Council of Bucharest.

The project, proposed by Mayor Gabriela Firea was adopted by 43 votes in favour and two abstentions.In this place, the National Defence Ministry is to build a base for the placement of the flags of NATO member states and the alliance symbol.The specialised report shows that every year, on the first Sunday of April, the NATO Day in Romania is being celebrated, marked by the organisation of military ceremonies and public manifestations, and the assignment of the NATO Square name would have the purpose of consolidating the significance of this day.