Nephrology unit closes at Bucharest hospital as patient tests positive for novel coronavirus

The Nephrology ward of the Sf. Ioan Hospital of Bucharest is closed, and its medical staff went into isolation of Wednesday, after a dialysis patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus, medical director Bogdan Geavlete told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"Everyone is asymptomatic, but given that a patient tested positive, we decided to put all staff in isolation. The medical staff is being tested for protection. The measures are correct. Everyone is asymptomatic. Only the nephrology unit is closed. The female patient who tested positive for COVID-19 was asymptomatic. We tested the patient as a precautionary measure for dialysis patients. She was on dialysis. We saw what was happening, the danger with dialysis. We tested them all (...) and one test came out positive," said Geavlete.He said the COVID-19 patient was transferred to another medical facility on Wednesday.