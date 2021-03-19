Net assets of credit institutions worth more than 150 billion lei at 2020 end

The net assets of the credit institutions accounted for a total 560.2 billion lei at the end of last year, by 13.12 per cent (65 billion lei) more than the level recorded at the end of 2019, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), as reported by AGERPRES.

The assets of institutions running on private capital represented 89.4 per cent of the total, and the assets of institutions running on foreign capital accounted for 74.1 per cent of the total.

The number of credit institutions registered in Romania in end December 2020 was 34, eight of which were branches of foreign banks, according to the data provided by the BNR.

The solvency indicator stood at 23.18 per cent, compared to 22 per cent in the same period the previous year.