New earthquake in Gorj/ First inspection of bridges on national roads, completed; no problems identified

"The first inspection of the bridges on the national roads was completed; the bridges with several openings were inspected in the first phase; no problems caused by the earthquakes recorded in the last period were identified. The Regional Director of DRDP Craiova, Calin Cosmin Petrut, requested to all subordinate national road sections to continue the inspection and monitor all risk areas, especially gorge areas, where there is a risk of rock falling from the slopes", informs the DRDP.