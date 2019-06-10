 
     
New ministers of Justice, European Funds and Romanians Abroad to be sworn in on Monday

The swearing in ceremony of new ministers of Justice, European Funds and Romanians Abroad will take place on Monday at 5.00 pm, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the Presidential Administration informs.

Last Friday, the head of the state signed the decrees by which Ana Birchall was appointed Minister of Justice, Roxana Minzatu - Minister of European Funds and Natalia Intotero - Minister for Romanians Abroad.

Iohannis rejected the proposal of Titus Corlatean for Deputy PM for the implementation of strategic partnerships, which office was previously held by Ana Birchall, and asked the PM to come up with a new proposal. The President believes that Corlatean is "the architect of the disaster during the 2014 elections" and that "he does not have a clean reputation."

PM Viorica Dancila send the proposals to President Iohannis on May 29.

