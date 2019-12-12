New orders in the processing industry up 13 per cent in October against September

Overall new orders in the processing industry (domestic and foreign markets) increased by 13 per cent in nominal terms against the previous month, and dropped 0.7 per cent against the same month last year, show data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

In January-October this year, new orders in the processing industry increased by 4.7 per cent, in nominal terms, compared with the same interval last year.In October 2018, compared with September 2019, new orders in the processing industry increased as a result of growth recorded in the capital goods industry (+19.7 per cent), the durables industry (+11 per cent), the intermediary goods industry (+3.6 per cent) and the consumer goods industry (+0.7 per cent).Compared with October 2018, new orders in the processing industry went down in October 2019, as a result of drops recorded in the capital goods industry (-1.8 per cent) and the intermediary goods industry (-2.1 per cent). Advances were recorded in the durables (+11.1 per cent) and the consumer goods industry (+9.7 per cent).New orders in the processing industry increases in January-October 2019, compared with the same period last year, by 4.7 per cent, due to increases recorded in the durables industry (+11.6 per cent), the capital goods industry (+5.4 per cent), the consumer goods industry (+5.4 per cent) and the intermediary goods industry (+2.5 per cent)."The new orders in industry represent the value of agreements concluded in the reference month between a producer and a customer and refer to deliveries of goods and the related services, regardless of the period when they are actually carried out. There are no taxes related to the products (VAT for instance) taken into account, such as discounts, if they are granted under the agreement," specifies the INS.