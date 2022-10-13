New regional programme of Romania for 2021-2027, PR Northwest, Okayed by European Commission

The Ministry of European Investments and Projects received the official approval from the European Commission of a new Regional Program related to the 2021-2027 programming period, the Northwest Regional Programme, informs MIPE.

At this moment, three Regional Programmes are approved by the European Executive, after on Tuesday MIPE received a positive opinion for PR West and PR South-Muntenia.

The 8 Regional Programmes related to the period 2021-2027 have a total allocation of over 11 billion euros and were developed in such a way as to allow the transfer of administrative and financial competence from the level of the central public administration to the level of the public administration of the administrative-territorial units, together with the financial resources necessary for their exercise, Agerpres informs.

"In retrospect, the previous mandate was mainly under the sign of negotiations for the first versions of the 2021-2027 programmes. Now, after signing the Partnership Agreement, I am glad that, one by one, the merits of the work are being rewarded, by approving these Regional Programmes which, without exaggerating, will give a different face to Romania. Only the three programs approved yesterday and today mean 4 billion euros for interventions that bring energy performance, the valorization of degraded spaces at the level of cities, sustainable urban mobility, investments in the network of county roads and in the educational infrastructure. The objective is that by the end of the year, the announcement that a new Programme has been approved will be a recurrent one, so that all 16 receive positive approval in 2022 and to expedite the launch of calls for projects," said minister Marcel Bolos.

The Northwest Regional Programme benefits from a total allocation of approximately 1.44 billion euros and supports, through specific funding priorities, the transformation of the region into a competitive region through innovation, digitization and dynamic enterprises (allocation of 327.90 million euros), with Smart localities (60.33 million euros) and environmentally friendly localities (total allocation 210.66 million euros), with sustainable multimodal urban mobility (total allocation 305.15 million euros) and accessible urban mobility (total allocation 184.97 million euros), an educated region (total allocation 77.38 million euros) and an attractive region (total allocation 210.36 million euros). A financial allocation of 60.46 million euros is foreseen for the interventions dedicated to technical assistance.

The Northwest Regional Programme was approved by the European Commission through Implementation Decision no. C(2022) 7386/11.10.2022. The decision was issued on October 11 and communicated through the computer system that ensures the interface between the European Commission and Romania on October 12.

Last week, the signing event of the Partnership Agreement between the Government of Romania and the European Commission took place, the strategic document that covers the funds of the Cohesion Policy and that of the Maritime and Fisheries Policy for the Programming period 2021 - 2027.

Thus, in the third financial exercise through which the Romanian state will benefit from European funds, 16 Programmes will be implemented, through which Romania will be allocated over 31 billion euros.

The first Programme approved by the European Executive from the 2021-2027 Cohesion Policy was the Technical Assistance Programme, on August 23, with an allocation of 0.96 billion euros.

Next, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects aims to complete the process of formal negotiation and approval of all programmes related to the period 2021-2027 until the end of the current year, the press release states.

At the end of June, the Government approved an Emergency Ordinance that completes the legal framework necessary for the exercise by the Regional Development Agencies (ADR) of the powers deriving from fulfilling the quality of management authority in the field of regional development as well as in the field of prevention, finding and sanctioning irregularities.

The piece of legislation envisages that ADRs should be fully functional in the shortest possible time, in order to avoid possible delays in starting the implementation of regional programmes and, at the same time, the risk of disengagement of non-reimbursable external funds for this purpose.

Through the provided legislative solutions, the ordinance allows the decisions made by ADR in the process of managing and controlling regional programmes to have binding legal force for applicants, beneficiaries or other entities which they enter into legal relations with, in the exercise of their functions.