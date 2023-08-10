New vehicle registrations up 22 pct January through July 2023 v 2022

New car registrations increased in Romania, in the first seven months of 2023, by 22.2 pct, compared to the same period of the previous year, while "green" cars registered a 36.5 pct jump and reached a market share of 22.9 pct, according to data published on Thursday by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

The passenger car segment accounts for approximately 84 pct of the total market and recorded a volume of 13,431 units in July 2023, 12 pct more than in the same month of 2022.

Purchases in the category of green cars increased by 36.5 pct in the first seven months of this year, compared to the same period in 2022, being noted the important increase of 100 pct electric cars (+62.7 pct) and plug-in hybrids (+48.8 pct).

The ranking of the top five best-selling 100 pct electric cars is led by Dacia Spring (4,094 units), followed by Tesla Model Y (1,109 units), Renault Megane (586 units), Tesla Model 3 (552 units) and Volkswagen e-UP! (364).