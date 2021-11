Nicolae Ciuca - nominated candidate for position of prime minister

Nicolae Ciuca has been nominated on Monday by President Klaus Iohannis as candidate for the position of prime minister.

On Monday, the head of state had consultations with the representatives of the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and of the national minorities, and then with those in the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), in order to appoint the candidate for the position of prime minister. Save Romania Union (USR) did not participate in the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.