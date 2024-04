The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, said on Tuesday in eastern Buzau that the Liberals will have a candidate to be proposed for the presidential elections, specifying that he did not hold talks with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) about the possibility of having a common candidate.

Ciuca did not name the candidate.

"PNL will have a presidential candidate. We have a very good collaboration with PSD in government...", said Nicolae Ciuca, president of the Senate.