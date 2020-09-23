Nicusor Dan: Average salary in Bucharest can reach 1,400 euro/month, after 4 years in office

The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for Bucharest City Hall, Nicusor Dan, said that the average salary in Bucharest can reach, in four years of office of an administration that works in the service of the citizen and is open to work with specialists, at 1,400 euros per month, from 850 euros per month, as it is today.

"Bucharest has a great economic future and a great economic potential. (...) As we said in the project we presented publicly, the average salary of Bucharest residents can reach, in four years of office, 1,400 euro per month from 850 euro per month, as it is today. It is a very simple matter, we must collaborate with the business environment, we must give these people time, we must, together with the Romanian Government, and Bucharest needs a partnership with the Romanian Government, bring the big investments the city needs, we must make predictable public procurement that will generate the local market, we must see how things go with school and how we can make a partnership between the school and the business environment, so that the children who come out both from the pre-university and from the university level find the jobs for which they have prepared," said Nicusor Dan, on Tuesday, at the launching event of the political programme of PNL Bucharest,"Together we build the New Bucharest - the priorities of the Liberal local government.

He added that all the aspects pointed out are "very simple" things that are based on "an even simpler issue", that the City Hall should work "for the citizen" and have the openness to work "with specialists".

"We have professional associations, we have a competitive business environment, we have NGOs, we have people in the university area, we must all work together for this city. Both the City Hall and the General Council are the ones who have to put the people of Bucharest together to work for this city. It is very simple, you have to have the humility, the openness to work in the service of the citizen, that's all," said the candidate supported by PNL for the Capital City Hall.

Nicusor Dan described the PNL's political programme for Bucharest as "realistic".

"These are the things that this city could have started doing four years ago, eight years ago and 12 years ago. What's simpler than when your water pipe cracks, replace it and if you have European money for it, you take it, what's simpler than that?", said Nicusor Dan.