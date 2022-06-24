Nine African swine fever hotspots still active in Romania

Nine African swine fever (ASF) hotspots are still active in Romania, after five were extinguished in the last week, according to a press statement released by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority Friday.

In all, 80 pigs are affected.Between June 16 and 23, a new hotspot was reported in Bihor County, but five hotspots were extinguished in the counties of Buzau, Dambovita, Gorj (one) and Galati (two).Since the first reporting of the ASF virus in Romania on July 31, 2017, 6,713 cases have been diagnosed in wild boars in 41 counties. According to European regulations, ASF cases involving wild boars are extinguished at least two years after their recording.In the last week, one new case of ASF in wild boars was reported. AGERPRES