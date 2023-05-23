Noi, Poporul/We the People touring exhibition, inaugurated in Cluj by US ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec

The touring exhibition Noi, Poporul/We the People, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between the United States of America and Romania, was inaugurated on Tuesday in Unirii Square of central-western Cluj-Napoca, in the presence of the US ambassador to Romania , Kathleen Kavalec, representatives of the local administration and a large audience.

We are honored to participate in the opening in Cluj of the We the People exhibition, which celebrates the close relationship between the United States and Romania, as well as the enduring ties of friendship between us. Tonight we celebrate a quarter of a century of Strategic Partnership between our countries and the road traveled together during all this time. This history belongs to each of us, Romanians and Americans alike. (...) The exhibition tells the story of a friendship that we told and we continue to bring to an audience of hundreds of thousands of Romanians. We are very happy that prime minister Ciuca, Foreign minister Aurescu, former president Constantinescu, American secretary of state Blinken and numerous other leaders had the opportunity to visit it. The arrival of the We the People exhibition in Cluj has a special meaning for me. In 2006, I had the honor of inaugurating the American Corner in Cluj. During my mandate as a cultural attaché at the United States Embassy, I returned to Cluj many times and participated in various cultural events. The American Corner in Cluj has become one of our most important cultural and educational exchange centers in Romania," said ambassador Kathleen Kavalec.

The American diplomat said that in the 25 years since this historic moment, Romania has made remarkable progress in consolidating democracy, has become a pillar of regional peace and security, and developed economically for the prosperity of all; Romania today is an exemplary NATO ally.

Romania kept all its promises, the decision to strengthen democracy for the benefit of all its citizens. Likewise, the United States kept its promises to support our friend and ally. The exhibition we will see today, We the People, is a photographic essay that celebrates and explores the diplomatic, economic, cultural and security relationships between Romania and America. The images tell the story of our cooperation and friendship and show what two great nations can achieve together. The title of the exhibition We the People /Noi, Poporul are inspired by the preamble of the revered American Constitution. We use it to celebrate the human element, which made possible everything we have achieved together, the US ambassador to Romania emphasized.

For her part, the managing director of AGERPRES, Claudia Nicolae, stated that the press also played an important role in the partnership between the two countries.

"As you can see here, each and every part of the Strategic Partnership is represented and involved. We have diplomacy, we have the administration and we also have the press. Because, let's finally recognize all these efforts and all these achievements in the 25 years exist as well with the support of the press. The press, when needed, was and is with the Romanian state," Claudia Nicolae assessed.

The photographic exhibition was presented in Craiova, Timisoara, Bucharest, Sibiu, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca and will be opened in Constanta, between June 22 and July 20.

According to an information from the US Embassy in Bucharest, the exhibition We, the People: 25 Years of Strategic Partnership is a thematic photographic essay that explores the diplomatic, security, economic and cultural relationship between the Romanian and American people.

The AGERPRES National News Agency contributed 20 photos from the photo stream and from the AGERPRES Photographic Archive.

Also, the Diplomatic Archives Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contributed 13 photos to this exhibition, the press release states.

The event is organized by the US Embassy, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania - Diplomatic Archives Unit, with the AGERPRES National News Agency and in collaboration with the University of Craiova.