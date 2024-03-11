Norway's youngest mayor, 19, received by head of DSU

The youngest mayor in the history of Norway, Havard Handeland, aged 19, was received on Monday by the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat.

Being with a delegation in Romania, Havard Handeland discussed with the head of the DSU about the existing close bilateral relations between Romania and Norway, both in the line of emergency management, as well as through future collaborative actions in the line of civil protection and societal resilience, it is stated on the DSU Facebook page.

"The relations between Romania and Norway on the line of saving lives date back to the early 1990s, the Red Cross of Sauda, where Havard Handeland is mayor, bringing a huge contribution in terms of the support offered in the development of the first Mobile Emergency, Resuscitation and Extrication Service (SMURD) crew in central Mures county," the source mentions.