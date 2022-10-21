Norwegian grant of 1.1 million euros, for Alba Iulia residential home for the elderly

A delegation from the Embassy of Norway in Romania and Innovation Norway was present on Thursday at this social objective, a visit made in the context of the implementation of the project "Energy efficiency and increased comfort in the residential home for elderly people in Alba Iulia", the municipality being the beneficiary.The total budget of the project is 1,294,118 euros, of which 1.1 million euros represent non-refundable financing. The project is financed with this grant of 1.1 million euros through the EEA Financial Mechanism 2014-2021, Program for Energy in Romania. The final deadline for project implementation is December next year.According to the mayor Gabriel Plesa, the building of the Residential Home for the elderly is in the "top 3 energy-phobic buildings" owned by the municipality, and through the grant obtained, along with local co-financing, this problem would be solved."We have identified a solution based on heat pumps. During the winter, we will start the purchase - feasibility study, technical project, and in the spring we want to start the actual construction, so that next winter we will have this investment completed," the mayor explained.The energy efficiency technical solution developed by the project at the Residential Home for the elderly will ensure the connectivity between the heat pumps installed by the project and the photovoltaic panels which the building is already equipped with.Once the investment made, a cost reduction in the building's gas and electricity bills of almost 30,000 euros per year would be obtained. Also, there would be a reduction in final energy consumption of 69%. At the same time, 85%-100% of the amount of thermal energy produced by the geothermal system will be able to be used for self-consumption.