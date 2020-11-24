NOVEMBER 24 IN HISTORY

1796 - Birth of Stephan Ludwig Roth, professor and historian, participant in the Revolution of 1848-1849 of Transylvania. (d. May 11, 1849)

1814 - Birth of Matei Millo, playwrite and one of the most important actors and animators of the Romanian theatre. (d. September 9, 1896)

1843 - Mihail Kogalniceanu delivers "Opening address of first course of national history" at the Mihaileana Academy of Iasi.

1865 - Transylvanian Diet of Cluj votes for the incorporation of Transylvania to Hungary.

1879 - Italy recognizes Romania's independence. The two states establish diplomatic relations.

1902 - Birth of poet, novelist N. Crevedia (Nicolae Ion Carstea). (d. November 5, 1978)

1912 - Birth of Victor Iliu, film director, emeritus artist, one of the masters of Romanian cinema. (d. September 4, 1968)

1920 - Birth of Nicolae Tautu, poet, novelist and dramatist. (d. June 13, 1972)

1920 - Death of poet Alexandru Macedonski. (b. March 14, 1854)

1927 - Death of Ion I. C. Bratianu, politician, president of the National Liberal Party, liberal minister and Prime Minister for several times, of the name of whom it is connected the War for the National Completion, the Union of 1918, Romania's Constitution of 1923 et al.. (b. August 20, 1864)

1938 - Meeting between Hitler and Carol II, King of Romania (1930-1940), in Berghof, wherein Hitler demanded the king cut all connections with England and France, to set up an all-encompassing alliance with Germany and bring the Iron Guard at rule.

1941 - Birth of actor Emil Hossu. (d. January 25, 2012)

1962 - Death of poet George Gregorian. (b. March 23, 1886)

1972 - Death of Henri Coanda, engineer, member of the Romanian Academy, creator of the first reaction airplane in the world. (b. June 7, 1886)

1987 - Death of jurist Eugen A. Barasch, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy.(b. May 27, 1905)

1995 - The Law on Nationalized Houses was promulgated, which provided for the regaining of ownership of the former owner of the apartment in which they live as tenants.

1999 - Death of historian Dan Cernovodeanu. (b. October 10, 1921)

2017 - President Klaus Iohannis participates in the 5th Eastern Partnership Summit, in Brussels, the Kingdom of Belgium

2019 - Presidential election 2nd round: Klaus Iohannis wins by 65.88 pct versus his counter-candidate Viorica Dancila who gets 34.12 pct of the votes.