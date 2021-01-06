Number of arrivals, overnight stays in tourist accommodation units in Romania, down to half in 11 months of 2020

The number of arrivals in the tourist accomodation in Romania, as well as the number of overnight stays decreased by more than half in the first 11 months of 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

During the respective period, the arrivals registered in the tourist accommodation units amounted to almost 6 million, decreasing by 51.8pct compared to the similar period of the previous year. During this period, 92.7pct were arrivals of Romanian tourists, and 7.3pct of foreign ones.

In terms of overnight stays, between January 1 and November 30, 2020, a number of 13.819 million was recorded, down 51pct compared to the data recorded in the first 11 months of 2019. Of the total number, overnight stays of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units represented 93.1pct, the rest up to 100pct being foreign tourists.

Last year, from January to the end of November, the average length of stay was 2.3 days for Romanian tourists and 2.2 days for foreign tourists. Higher indices of accommodation use, during the analyzed period, were registered in bungalows (29.8pct), accommodation on ships (29.3pct), hotels (27.8pct), campsites (24.4pct, tourist small houses (23pct), tourist villas (22.2pct), tourist stopovers (19.2pct) and agritourist pensions (17.3pct).

Depending on the country of origin of the tourists who chose Romania as their destination, most arrivals came from Germany (55,300), Italy (38,700), Israel (28,900), France (28,600) and the United Kingdom (26,000).

During the first 11 months of the previous year, the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, recorded at the border points, were 4.738 million, down 60.2pct compared to the same period last year, and the road and air transport means were the most used for the arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, representing 82.4pct, respectively 14.8pct of the total number of arrivals.

On the other hand, the departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at the border points, were 9.060 million in the period January - November 2020, decreasing by 58.1pct, compared to the similar period of 2019. The road and air transport means were the most used for departures abroad (70.6pct and 28.7pct of the total number of departures, respectively).

The INS states that the number of arrivals and overnight stays, respectively, does not include quarantined persons, accommodated in tourist structures.