Number of foreign-owned newly established companies, up 0.05pct in Q1, share capital down 75.3pct

The number of newly established companies running on foreign capital decreased in the first half of 2019 by 0.05 pct, compared to the same period of the previous year, to 2,857 units, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

These new companies had a subscribed capital amounting to an aggregate of 8.64 million US dollars, down 75.3 pct from January-June 2018.

According to the cited source, between 1991 and 2018, 221,334 foreign-owned companies were set up, on a total subscribed capital of over 63.117 billion US dollars.

As of June 31, 2019, as many as 224,191 foreign-owned companies were registered in Romania, most of them, namely 48,112, with Italian capital, but the Netherlands has the largest contribution to foreign capital in Romania, namely 12,912 billion US dollars in 5,326 companies.