Number of insolvencies down 4 pct in H1, suspensions and dissolutions up 26.6 pct, 46.3 pct respectively

The number of the commercial companies and authorised individuals (PFAs) in insolvency in the first half of the year went down 4.08 pct, against the similar period of 2017, to 4.486, the National Trade Register Office (ONRC)'s website informs.


Most of the companies and the PFAs in insolvency are from Bucharest, namely 897, down 14.73 pct vs the first semester of 2017 and in the counties of Bihor - 293 (plus 16.27 pct), Iasi - 259 (minus 12.79 pct), Constanta - 239 (plus 14.90 pct) and Timis ( plus 5.53 pct). 
In June only some 800 companies and PFAs went insolvent.

On activity fields, the highest number of insolvencies was recorded in retail and wholesale trade, in repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 1,402 (plus 1.01 pct). Some 272 insolvencies were reported in June only in this economic field.

Moreover, in January - June 2018, as many as 9,618 companies have suspended their activity, up 26.6 pct against the similar period of 2017, of which 1,254 in June. while 18,570 companies were dissolved, up 46.36 pct vs the same period of 2017, with 2,819 dissolutions in June only.

