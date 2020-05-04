Official Cazanciuc: President Iohannis' statements are unacceptable; he cannot accuse PSD of secret negotiations

Interim President of the Senate Robert Cazanciuc on Monday stated that PSD (Social Democratic Party) cannot be accused of "having a secret negotiation" with respect to the autonomy of the Ardeal, labelling the head of state's accusations in this respect as unacceptable.

"President Iohannis' statements are unacceptable. No one is allowed to do something like this, one cannot accuse PSD of having some secrete negotiations. If anyone holds information about such negotiation then the respective person needs to make such information public. Also, if the intelligence services hold such information they must make them public because this information is so serious that whoever does this is for sure committing an offence. And when it comes to offences having been committed then whoever holds such information has the obligation to publicly say who and what kind of information exactly in order to open a criminal file," said Cazanciuc, about the PSD complaint filed against President Klaus Iohannis with the National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD).With respect to the Social Democrats' intention to invite the SRI (Romanian Intelligence Service) and SIE (Foreign Intelligence Service) heads for hearings in Parliament, the Social Democratic Senator said no such notification exists, but he mentioned that the respective heads of SRI and SIE need to "urgently" clarify if they hold information about the President of the Chamber of Deputies negotiating in any way or collaborating to "sell the Ardeal."According to him, "normally such information that is very serious reach the head of state if they have any grounds," otherwise "all being just a diversion."President Klaus Iohannis criticized the draft law regarding the autonomy of the Szekerland, claiming that PSD helped the UDMR to pass this normative act in the Deputies' Chamber.