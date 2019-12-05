 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Official statistics: Ten-month retail trade turnover 7.1 pct up YoY

Twitter
INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Romania's retail trade turnover in the first ten months of 2019 was 7.1 percent up from the same period of the year before, against the backdrop of the growth seen by sales of non-foods, food, and fuels, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Thursday.

"The volume of retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) over January - October, expressed as unadjusted series, increased 7.1 percent YoY due to the increase in sales of non-foods (+ 8.5 percent), automotive fuel sales in specialized stores (+ 7.2 percent) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+5.4 percent). As workday and seasonally adjusted series, the retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) between January 1 - October 31, 2019 was 7.1 percent up YoY due to the increase in sales of non-foods (+ 8.8 percent), the retail of automotive fuels in specialized stores (+ 7.2 percent) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 5.1 percent)," INS said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.