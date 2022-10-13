 
     
Olympic ski slope in Borsa resort, homologated by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation

The Olympic ski slope in the mountain resort of northern Borsa (Pietrosul Rodnei Mountains) has been homologated by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, thus sports competitions can be organized here, the mayor of the town of Borsa, Sorin Timis told AGERPRES on Thursday.

"The ski slope in the resort has been homologated, and starting with this year we have the opportunity to organize internal competitions. As of this season we will probably have a first competition for juniors, and from next year another competition for seniors. We are also considering a competitive calendar that will come into force from next year, of course with the adjustments that could happen along the way," said Sorin Timis, Agerpres informs.

According to him, the homologated Olympic ski slope can host male and female giant slalom competitions, both for adults and children, respectively male and female special slalom for adults and children.

The Borsa Olympic ski slope is rated with a high difficulty level, has a length of 2,980 meters, and a level difference of 650 meters. The red slope, one of the most used, has a night installation and fixed cannons to produce artificial snow. Transport is provided by 54 gondolas, each for 8 people.

Along with the Borsa Olympic slope, two other much smaller private ski slopes operate in the area during the winter.

