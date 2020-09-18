 
     
OMV Petrom confirms it has reduced gas production and is resorting to imports

OMV Petrom

OMV Petrom representatives confirm that the company's gas production has been reduced due to the shutdown of the Hurezani facilities, and gas is being purchased from the market, including imports, to ensure gas availability in National Gas Transmission System (SNT).

"As announced in REMIT [Regulation on wholesale energy market integrity and transparency], between September 16 and 22, the compressor and gas treatment plant in Hurezani entered the planned period of maintenance and annual inspection. As a result, the gas production facilities were shut down to allow safe access to tanks and pipelines until September 22 with an impact of 4 million standard cubic metres per day. Taking into account the above, for the mentioned period, we have suspended the injection of gas in the warehouse and we ensure availability of gas in the SNT through the purchase on the market, including imports," mentions the reply to the request by AGERPRES.

Romania's gas imports amount to 20% of national consumption on Friday, in the context in which OMV Petrom stopped several installations at the Hurezani gas hub, where the main gas treatment plant in the country is located, sources in the energy sector had declared for AGERPRES.

The share of imports (20% of the total) is very high, considering that, during the summer, domestic production usually covers the country's consumption.

