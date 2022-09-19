OMV Petrom installs photovoltaic panels in 110 filling stations

OMV Petrom has installed photovoltaic panels in 110 OMV and Petrom filling stations in Romania and aims to expand to 150 units by the end of 2022, informs a company press release, sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The number of stations equipped with photovoltaic panels will increase to 150 units, to approximately 30% of the network of OMV and Petrom stations in Romania by the end of the current year.

The estimated annual production of photovoltaic panels will be 2,700 MWh, which is equivalent to the energy needed annually for 1,500 apartments.

"Reducing carbon emissions is a very important goal for us, whether we are talking about our own operations or the products we make available to our customers. The installation of photovoltaic panels allows our retail network to take a step forward in this direction. Our goal is that, by 2025, half of the entire network of OMV Petrom stations in Romania will be "solar" stations, with low energy consumption," said Radu Caprau, Executive Board Member responsible for Downstream Oil Division at OMV Petrom.

OMV Petrom has set out to achieve carbon neutrality for its own operations by 2050 and to contribute to the decarbonisation process of its clients. In order to generate new projects with low and zero carbon emissions, the company will invest 3.7 billion euros from the 11 billion euro plan by 2030. This is the largest private investment plan in the Romanian energy sector. installs

OMV Petrom is the largest energy company in South-East Europe, with annual group crude oil and gas production of approximately 47 million boe in 2021. The group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tonnes annually and operates a high-efficiency power plant of 860 MW.

On the retail petroleum product distribution market, the Group is present in Romania and neighboring countries through approximately 790 gas stations, under two brands, OMV and Petrom. AGERPRES