One arrested, another one investigated under judicial control in Genesis Market case

The Bucharest Court ordered a Romanian hacker in a 30-day pre-trial arrest and another one under judicial control for allegedly using information from Genesis Market, a notorius platform for the sale of account credentials.

The Romanian Police conducted together with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) seven home searches and executed four arrest warrants on the name of four suspects who allegedly purchased from Genesis Market, for the purpose of other IT crimes, the packages with login data to the various IT accounts of 513 victims, including Romanian citizens, an expert of the Bucharest Directorate for the Combat of Organized Crime said in a press statement at the Information and Public Relations Center of the Romanian Police Inspectorate General.

The anti-organised crime official spoke about the operation that involved 17 countries and that resulted in the takedown of Genesis Market, one of the most dangerous marketplaces that was selling stolen user account information to hackers around the world and which had over 1.5 million bot listings totalling over 2 million identities.

DIICOT prosecutors and judicial police officers raided on Wednesday seven homes in Bucharest and in the counties of Tulcea, Vrancea and Buzau, in a large international operation led by the FBI.

During the searches, large amounts of money and 9 kilograms of gold in bars were found. Also, several computer systems were seized, as well as documents regarding off-shore companies, which attested the payment of 1,580,000 euro worth of dividends during 2020 - 2022.

According to a DIICOT press release, several Romanian users were identified on the Genesis Market platform, who had purchased access data for numerous accounts. Informational support for the operation was provided by the CyberInt National Center.

This international sweep was led by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Dutch National Police (Politie), with a command post set up at Europol's headquarters on the action day to coordinate the different enforcement measures being carried out across the globe. AGERPRES