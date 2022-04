Another person has died of flu, bringing the total death toll to three, according to the National Centre for Communicable Disease Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health.

The persons who died was a 77-year-old man from Mures County, with pre-existing medical conditions, but not vaccinated against influenza, confirmed with influenza virus type A, subtype H3, according to agerpres.ro.

The man died on April 18.