One step behind the angels by Daniel Sandu - Gopo Prizes great winner

Un pas în urma serafimilor/One step behind the Seraphim, the feature debut of film director Daniel Sandu is the great winner of the Gopo Prizes' gala that took place on Tuesday night at the Bucharest National Theatre (TNB), the film winning the best movie, the best film director, the best script and the best leading actor, among other awards.

Overall, "Un pas în urma serafimilor" grabbed nine Gopo prizes.Upon receiving the award for best movie, producer Ada Solomon said the film's making took 10 years.The feature tells the story of Gabriel (Stefan Iancu), a teenager who wants to be a priest and gets to an Orthodox theological seminary. There, together with his colleagues, he enters a game of power, deceit and manipulation, a fight fed by a tough teacher (Vlad Ivanov).The event at TNB was presented by actor Alexandru Bogdan and also included sketches mirroring social and political unrest from the country and from abroad.The film critic Bujor T. Ripeanu received the gala's special prize, and the image director Ion Marinescu and actress Sanda Toma were granted prizes for life activity.Also a prize for life activity was given to actors George Mihaita and Vladimir Gaitan, 50 years on the making of "Reconstituirea/The Restoration" by Lucian Pintilie.The public prize for the autochthonous film with most spectators went to "Octav" by Sergiu Celebidachi, while "Ghinionistul/The Luckless" by Iura Luncasu was granted the Gopo prize for highest-grossing.

