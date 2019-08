One woman is dead and three other persons have been injured, on Friday, after a piece of machinery exploded at a prefab factory in western Bucharest, the Bucharest-Ilfov General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations informs.

Firemen intervened with three fire engines, one ladder and one extrication unit. Furthermore, four ambulances and the special detachment of rescue firemen intervened.The explosion was not followed by a fire, the quoted source mentioned.