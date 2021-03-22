One year into pandemic, 172 types of non-compliant masks notified on European rapid alert system

A number of 172 non-compliant mask models have been notified on the Rapid Alert System since April 2020 until now, according to a release issued by the InfoCons consumer protection organisation on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

The first such alert was issued on April 28, 2020 and was aimed at four types of masks, and the most recent and 33rd such alert was sent on Friday, March 19, 2021 and was referring to three types of masks, according to InfoCons.

"172 types of non-compliant masks one year since the pandemic burst in Romania! Is people's health safe?!," the release says.

The European Commission's Rapid Alert System for non-food dangerous products, Safety Gate, is a system in which member countries can notify other member states about the trade of some products that do not comply with the European standards.