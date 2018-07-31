 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ONRC: Number of deregistered companies goes up 1.19 percent in H1, to 41,748

AGERPRES
registrul comertului

The number of deregistered companies has gone up, during the first 6 months of 2018, by 1.19 percent, in comparison with the same period of 2017, reaching 41,748, according to the statistics of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). 


The most companies that were deregistered were in Bucharest - 6,492 companies (by 10.29 pct fewer as opposed to the first 6 months of 2017) and in Cluj - 1,741 (fewer by 12.29 pct), Iasi - 1,687 (minus 4.53 pct) and Timis - 1,677 (plus 8.75 percent). The most significant rise of deregistered companies was recorded in Dambovita - 40.35 pct, Giurgiu - 37.03 pct and Botosani - 36.78 pct. 

By activity fields, the largest number of deregistrations was recorded in the wholesale and retail trade, the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 11,223 (plus 7.79 pct reported to the first 6 months of last year), agriculture, forestry and fishing - 5.173 (plus 27.95 pct) and constructions - 3,511 (plus 8.9 pct).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.