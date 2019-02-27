Opposition bill to disband controversial investigation section, tacitly adopted

The Chamber of Deputies tacitly adopted on Wednesday a bill tabled by the opposition Save Romania Union (USR) amending justice legislation by proposing to disband a controversial special department that was to investigate magistrates.

Deputy Speaker Florin Iordache announced on Wednesday that this project has been tacitly adopted since the deadline for its debate and vote expired on February 21.

The bill will be sent as drafted by the initiators to the Senate, which is the decision-making chamber in this case.