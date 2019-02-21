Opposition USR draws letters to European institutions complaining about justice legislation amendments

The opposition Save Romania Union (USR) has prepared letters to the European institutions complaining about government emergency ordinance 7/2019 amending justice legislation, USR national leader Dan Barna said on Thursday.

"We have already prepared the letters, probably we will send them today. This is a legitimate approach, through which the European partners of Romania, the partners that have brought Romania to the current stage of development, have to be correctly and really informed about what the implications are of these changes, which have been made without a minimum consultation - whether internal or external - despite that having been mandatory under the latest recommendations of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM). (...) Romania does not allow itself to break away from Europe and move eastwards towards Russia, where Liviu Dragnea and Tudorel Toader probably push it, and I mean here Mr Tudorel Toader's nostalgia of his communist youth," Barna said at the end of a meeting with the Ombudsman, whom he asked him to refer the ordinance to the Constitutional Court (CCR).According to the USR, the same message should go to the Venice Commission, whose recommendations are binding to Europe from a moral point of view."The next days are critical," said Barna.