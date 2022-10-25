Orange Romania turnover increasing by 3.6% in Q3

The Orange Romania Group reported a consolidated turnover of 403 million euros in the third quarter of this year, up 3.6% compared to the same period in 2021, according to the company's results, published on Tuesday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

At the level of the first nine months of the current year, the turnover reached 1.168 billion euros, down 1.5% compared to the similar period in 2021, against the background of the increase in equipment sales and the decrease in revenues from services, told Agerpres.

On September 30, 2022, Orange Romania offered mobile services to 10.4 million customers, fixed broadband services to 1.3 million customers, and cable and satellite television services to 1.4 million customers.

According to the cited results, in the third quarter, 26 rural areas received access to 4G connectivity, the coverage being 98.49% of the population, and 284 new urban and rural areas benefited from the advantages of the 4G+ network, with download speeds of up to 355.6 Mbps and up to 47.5 Mbps for upload, covering 75.79% of the population. Also, from the same period, the 5G network is available in Arad and Sibiu, and the number of cities where customers benefit from Orange 5G connectivity thus reaches 20.

"In the last 3 months, Orange intensified its efforts to make energy consumption more efficient in the telecommunications infrastructure, by using alternative energy solutions, such as solar panels, the purchase and implementation of LED equipment and the automation of lighting systems. Orange continued in Q3 educating the public in order to develop a responsible behavior in the use of technology and mobile devices, through the awareness campaign of the program "Re" (Repair, Recycling, Refurbishment and Repurchase). As a result, 67,000 phones were collected in the Orange stores from customers, to be re-introduced into circulation," the statement added.