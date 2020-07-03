Orban about next school year: We don't know evolution of epidemic, we must be prepared for anything

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the new school year must be prepared "with great care", and the responsible authorities must take into account any situation, so that all children have access to education.

"We do not know what the evolution of the epidemic will be, we must be prepared for any situation, both in terms of infrastructure, logistics, we must make sure that every child will have access to education, we must make sure that teachers, schoolmasters, have the possibility to convey information in any circumstances.We must prepare with great care and attention the beginning of the school year and be prepared for any situation. I trust you, I trust the ability of Romanian teachers to adapt to any situation and to stay close to their pupils, even if not all of them are going to be in the classrooms, even if often the connection is through fiber optics and through the computer screen," said Orban at the Teleschool Gala, organized in the garden of the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine.He added that this year's exams were organized in exemplary conditions."I would like to convey my thanks and appreciation to all the teachers who were involved in organizing the National Examination and Baccalaureate exams. Despite an aggressive campaign, despite a distrust that has been systematically cultivated regarding these exams, despite the campaigns conducted for these exams not to take place despite parents having been instigated not to allow their children to come to sit for the assessment exams, the assessment exams were organized in exemplary conditions," the prime minister mentioned.