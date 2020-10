Orban: After parliamentary elections, legislation needs to be adopted regarding metropolitan area

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, declared on Wednesday that after the parliamentary elections, pieces of legislation regarding the metropolitan area will have to be adopted, according to AGERPRES.

"There should be a legislative amendment regarding the metropolitan area. For the time being, we are applying the legislation to administrative-territorial units. Bucharest is an administrative-territorial unit that must be treated separately. Ilfov is an administrative-territorial unit that must be treated separately. From my point of view, after the parliamentary elections and in collaboration with the general mayor of the Capital and with the elected leadership of the Ilfov County Council, we will have to adopt pieces of legislation regarding the metropolitan area, because, in addition to the fact that they are intertwined and that they actually function as communities that have specific needs, common needs, common problems, there is a need for coordination in everything regarding urban plans, transport networks, all utility networks and these things will have to be regulated in a law that covers the metropolitan area and the way of managing the metropolitan area," said Orban.