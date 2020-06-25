Orban: Many politicians deny danger of epidemic; ministers to mobilize institutions to verify observance of protection rules

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that many politicians have been denying for months the danger of the epidemic and urging the population to break the rules, noting that ministers must mobilize institutions with legal competence to verify compliance with the protection rules.

"The public information campaign must be in the interest of the citizen and convey all the necessary information to convince those who do not follow the rules that it is absolutely necessary to follow these rules. We face a political environment in which many politicians for months have been denying the danger, instigating the population to disobey the rules and initiating, together with institutions in their service and not in the service of the citizen, all kinds of steps, such as today's approach that was judged at the Constitutional Court," said Orban, at the beginning of Government meeting.

He asked the ministers to mobilize the representatives of the competent institutions to verify the observance of the rules in the field, mentioning that only by observing them can the coronavirus epidemic be kept under control.

"What I ask of you: all ministers who have institutions that have the legal competence to verify compliance with the rules should mobilize these institutions and ensure their presence in the field. The observance of the rules in all public spaces, irrespective of whether it is about the workplace, no matter which workplace, it can be the office, it can be the factory, it can be the construction site, the rules must be followed. The Labor Inspectorate must be ot in the field. The Police must also be involved and support the controls carried out by partner entities such as the Labor Inspectorate or other institutions for compliance with public transport rules. Also important, the rules that are absolutely necessary in public transport. Compliance with the rules must be verified in commercial spaces and in all places where there is interaction between people. Only if we manage to ensure compliance can we keep the epidemic under control," Orban said.