Orban on Holocaust Remembrance Day: Current context makes us realize life is most precious asset

The current context makes us realize, once again, that life is the most precious asset of all, says Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday in a message transmitted on Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day.

"It is Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day, marked today in memory of the approximately six million victims. The March of the Living, organized annually on the road of grief between former Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camps, will be different this time because of the coronavirus pandemic. Having become a tradition of more than three decades, this tribute to the suffering of people killed or hunted by other people's hatred is carried out this year in compliance with the measures of social distancing imposed by the health emergency through which the world is going. For the first time, the road between the two former death camps will be remembered only virtually, but the emotional burden is perhaps even stronger than in previous years. The current context makes us realize, once again, that life is the most precious asset of all," says Ludovic Orban, in his message.

According to him, today, we live in a world of globalization, where people have learned to accept diversity.

"Stigmatization on any criteria - ethnic, social, cultural or religious - is not compatible with a civilized society and nothing can justify intolerance towards others, social hatred or anti-Semitism. The Romanian society, also marked in the last century by the Holocaust atrocities, functions now according to the rules of democracy, non-discrimination and combating any form of hatred, xenophobia, anti-Semitism or racism and we will remain firmly on this path. We are paying tribute to the victims of the Holocaust and we stand in solidarity with those who survived those horrors. With sadness and respect for their suffering, we pray for all," further says the prime minister.