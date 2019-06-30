Orthodox Patriarch Daniel pleads for freedom, responsibility in digital communication

The head of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), Patriarch Daniel urges the believers and the priests to use the social networks with discernment and measure, in their personal life and in their pastoral, missionary or professional activities, and yet to grant more of their time to the real and not virtual communion, with their family, their parish and the nature's beauties.

Patriarch Daniel on Sunday has sent a message in the context of the celebration of the World Social Media Day on 30 June, with various online campaigns to marking it, as these platforms do record a growing number of users in Romania, included.

"More than ever, in the current snap communication's age, of the inflow filled with various information, of the artificial light illuminated screens, it is paramount to cultivate the digital discernment, and the Church is called to guide the believers in this sense. Consistent with the missionary zeal of the Saint Apostles and of the Holy Fathers to convey the love of God for the people, our Church will use wisely (courage and caution) the social networks to communicate with the nowadays man," the BOR head asserted.

Patriarch Daniel stresses upon the need for the people to be aware of the fact that the social networks consume the most precious life resource - time - that is "the gift of God for the people's salvation, meaning for getting the eternal life". Moreover, the actual, and not virtual relationship with the people and nature is "a spring of health and joy for the man's soul and body, in family and in society".

"Therefore, we urge all our priests and believers to use the social networks with discernment and with measure in their personal lives, as well as in their pastoral, missionary or professional activities, and give much more time to the real (not virtual) communion with their family, the parish and the beauties of nature," the BOR head concludes.