Over 70% of detainees vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 70% of detainees were vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a statement from the National Administration of Penitentiaries (ANP) sent on Friday.

"Although the COVID-19 pandemic is an element that puts our institution in difficulty, the penitentiary police administration has managed to maintain a climate of normality at the level of subordinate units both by keeping jobs for the people in custody (approximately 5,500) and by continuing the process of their schooling (2,005 persons serving time) and of their involvement in a diverse range of assistance programs. Regarding the vaccination campaign of detainees, based on their consent, we mention that, since the start of October, we have registered a vaccination percentage of 73%," the ANP informs