Ovidiu Cupsa elected to leadership structures of International Maritime Organization

The General Director of the Romanian Center for the Training and Perfecting Personnel in Naval Transports (CERONAV), Ovidiu Cupsa, was elected to the leadership structure of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), during the general assembly in London, according to a press release of the institution.

According to the quoted source, the general director of CERONAV, Ovidiu Cupsa, was elected to the position of first vicepresident of Committee 1 (the Legal, Administrative, Financial and Technical Cooperation Committee), during the 31st session of the IMO General Assembly, organized in London, between November 25 - December 4.

Referring to this event, Ovidiu Cupsa deemed that, for Romania, this election represents the first major position that it holds in an IMO Committee.

"It's essential for Romania to have a role in IMO demarches to hold governments responsible for safe and efficient maritime industries. The fundamental changes that the naval industry is going through can affect us all, not only the maritime domain and we must adopt together efficient strategies regarding transport safety, environment protection and navigators' rights," Ovidiu Cupsa emphasized, according to the press release.

Romania adhered to the IMO on March 20, 1965.